Solange Slams White Supremacists And Deletes Her Twitter Account

Solange is too through with this country. The singer and outspoken creative has a lot to vent about after the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Following the incident, many monuments of the old Confederacy have been up for question or taken down. One powerful incident took place in Durham, North Carolina, when 22-year-old Takiyah Thompson took down a Confederate statue outside the Durham County courthouse.
Solange took notice and is speaking up. Before deleting her Twitter account on Tuesday night, she tweeted one last message about Thompson. See below:
Thompson, who is a North Carolina Central University student, was charge with two felonies — participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500. She was also charged with misdemeanor charges of damage to real property and disorderly conduct by injury to a statue.
See below:
Takiyah Thompson is currently “calling for the Sheriff and the County Commissioner to drop all charges” against her, according to ABC11. Hopefully, we will see some justice.
