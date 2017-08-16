Entertainment
Chris Brown On The Night He Assaulted Rihanna: ‘She Would Hit Me, I Would Hit Her’

Watch Breezy's candid confession.

Posted 14 hours ago
Chris Brown has seen several ups and downs in his decade-long career and it all stemmed from one notorious night in 2009.

Eight years later and Breezy is finally opening up about the night he fled from police and skipped the Grammy Awards after assaulting Rihanna. In his new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, Brown says that although the infamous fight in the car was bad, it was not exactly a departure from their everyday life.

Breezy revealed, “We would fight each other, she would hit me, I would hit her, and it never was okay. It was always a point where when we would talk about it, like ‘Yo, what the f*ck are we doing?’ Me, I felt like a f*cking monster.”

Chris also said, “I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her, and busted her lip. And when I saw it, I was in shock. From there, she just spit in my face, spitting blood on my face, so it enraged me even more. It’s a real fight in the car, a lot of the times I just look back at that picture and I’m just like, ‘That’s not me bro, that’s not me.’ I hate it to this day. That’s going to haunt me forever.”


It would be nice to believe that Chris Brown learned from the incident. However, seven years following his notorious fight with Rih, Brown’s other ex, Karrueche Tran, filed a restraining order, claiming he assaulted her as well.

Do you think Breezy has learned his lesson?


 

