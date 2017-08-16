Entertainment
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally

Watch the heated exchange.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
Social media isn’t the only way celebrities are speaking out about the recent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Rappers like Bun B took matters into his own hands and decided to confront a Donald Trump supporter face-to-face.

On Wednesday, the rap legend addressed a White Supremacist after he allegedly gave Bun the middle finger. In the video of the heated exchange, Bun B walked right up to the bigot and warned, “I’ll f*** you up,” before the police got involved.

The UGK rapper and college professor  isn’t the only star fed up with the racial tension happening in America. Celebs like LeBron James and Lady Gaga have also spoken out against Donald Trump and the tragic hate crimes taking place in Virginia.

Thanks Bun B for standing in your truth. Check out the heated altercation above.

Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
