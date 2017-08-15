Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack Of Condoms On ‘Insecure’

If you’ve been tuning into HBO’s Insecure these past two seasons you’d know there are quite a few sex scenes. While no one is complaining about the steamy encounters, folks are noticing a lack of one protective element — condoms.

The Twitter-verse has spoken and folks aren’t too happy about the raw entertainment.

Insecure should do a lot more to display safe sex by introducing condoms and/or BC usage — Reclaiming My Tweets (@PrezLife) July 24, 2017

I was really disturbed by the lack of condoms on Insecure last night.. especially for an uncommitted dude. — SC: Dezzgotsteeze (@DezzGotSteeze) July 24, 2017

Does anyone on #Insecure use condoms??? I don't recall Lawrence using them with Issa or Tasha and I don't remember seeing Daniel use one. — ~*Selina Kyle*~ (@HEYitsREESE) July 24, 2017

And NOBODY uses condoms on Insecure lmao. STDs & black babies for everybody !!! — JFH (@ImRatherJazzy) July 24, 2017

Well it seems like Issa Rae is a responsive creator because she heard the cries of Twitter and acted.

#IssaRae addresses the Twitter controversy about the characters on #Insecure not putting on condoms pic.twitter.com/a1vjDPEvD6 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 14, 2017

But of course, people still had more to say.

I hate y'all for trying to get mad at Insecure cause they're not reminding you grown adults to wear condoms every. Single. Sex scene. — Gem (@BMFJames) August 14, 2017

Insecure only 30 mins. Next season they gonna waste 4 of those minutes showing ppl unwrap and put condoms on. Why y'all doing this? — Rasheena (@RahAKA3) August 14, 2017

Why is Insecure the only show y'all ask this about on twitter? Never seen any of you ask where the condoms are on Power lol. https://t.co/xYCZOogDKy — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) August 14, 2017

"well, a lot of people watch insecure so they should be showing condoms." every black show ain't gotta be a teachable moment for you niggas. — Shyne Coldchain Jr. (@Smooth_Orator) August 14, 2017

The arguments never stop. Either way, I guess we’ll see the rubber front and center next season!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: