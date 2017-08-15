Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack Of Condoms On ‘Insecure’

If you’ve been tuning into HBO’s Insecure these past two seasons you’d know there are quite a few sex scenes. While no one is complaining about the steamy encounters, folks are noticing a lack of one protective element — condoms.
The Twitter-verse has spoken and folks aren’t too happy about the raw entertainment.
Well it seems like Issa Rae is a responsive creator because she heard the cries of Twitter and acted.
But of course, people still had more to say.
The arguments never stop. Either way, I guess we’ll see the rubber front and center next season!
