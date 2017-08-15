Entertainment
Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack Of Condoms On ‘Insecure’

And it's not a lot of sex.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
HBO's 'Insecure' Premiere

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


If you’ve been tuning into HBO’s Insecure these past two seasons you’d know there are quite a few sex scenes. While no one is complaining about the steamy encounters, folks are noticing a lack of one protective element — condoms.

The Twitter-verse has spoken and folks aren’t too happy about the raw entertainment.

Well it seems like Issa Rae is a responsive creator because she heard the cries of Twitter and acted.

But of course, people still had more to say.

The arguments never stop. Either way, I guess we’ll see the rubber front and center next season!

