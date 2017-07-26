Offset Puts A Chain On His Boo Cardi B

We’ve had an up close look at the growth of the relationship of Cardi B and Migos member Offset. Well it’s getting even more serious. Offset put a ring on it! Well, a chain, but that’s almost the same.
Offset had a chain custom made for his girl Cardi. In the hip hop world, that’s as serious as it gets.
