Offset Puts A Chain On His Boo Cardi B

Posted 16 hours ago
We’ve had an up close look at the growth of the relationship of Cardi B and Migos member Offset. Well it’s getting even more serious. Offset put a ring on it! Well, a chain, but that’s almost the same.

Offset had a chain custom made for his girl Cardi. In the hip hop world, that’s as serious as it gets.

Photos