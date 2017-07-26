Offset Puts A Chain On His Boo Cardi B

We’ve had an up close look at the growth of the relationship of Cardi B and Migos member Offset. Well it’s getting even more serious. Offset put a ring on it! Well, a chain, but that’s almost the same.

Offset had a chain custom made for his girl Cardi. In the hip hop world, that’s as serious as it gets.

Cardi B and Offset at Meek Mill's Concert Tonight pic.twitter.com/7JMZGVMiKj — Daily Cardi (@DailyCardi) July 25, 2017

THE WATER WAY @elliotavianne 💦🎩 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Up-close look of the chain Offset Got Cardi … 🅱️🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vI6Q3l8jL3 — Daily Cardi (@DailyCardi) July 25, 2017

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: