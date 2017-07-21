Home Video Leaks of Blue Ivy Dancing with Solange, Beyonce & Michelle Obama [VIDEOS]

We’re not sure how this happened, but new footage of Blue Ivy dancing for family & friends has hit the internet.

In the adorable clip, Beyoncé cheers on as Blue shows everyone her moves.

Blue was killing it ♥️ • #Beyoncé #blueivy A post shared by @fatha.yonce on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

In another clip, Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, Solange & her son Juelz give the camera a good ol’ ‘bye felicia.’

#TBT to Beyoncé's bday #Beyoncé #Beyoncé #Solange #michelleobama A post shared by @fatha.yonce on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

