Home Video Leaks of Blue Ivy Dancing with Solange, Beyonce & Michelle Obama [VIDEOS]

We’re not sure how this happened, but new footage of Blue Ivy dancing for family & friends has hit the internet.
In the adorable clip, Beyoncé cheers on as Blue shows everyone her moves.
In another clip, Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, Solange & her son Juelz give the camera a good ol’ ‘bye felicia.’
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
3 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. MigosSource:Radio One 1 of 3
2. T.I.Source:Radio One 2 of 3
3. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 3 of 3
comments – Add Yours