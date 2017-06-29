WTFasho Ohio Man Arrested For Using His Leg As A Weapon!!!

An Ohio man is probably kicking himself for getting arrested — after assaulting his wife with his prosthetic leg during an argument at their home.

Richard Wilson did not put his best foot forward when he and wife Ronna got into the verbal dispute — which escalated to the point where he threw one of his artificial limbs at her, striking her in the head. She called 911, but before cops arrived, her hubby removed his other leg and hit her with that, injuring her wrist.

The 63-year-old suspect, who wasn’t wearing either of his prosthetics when officers arrived on the scene, denied committing any acts of violence. (Sandusky Register)

