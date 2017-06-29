Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#WTFasho Ohio Man Arrested For Using His Leg As A Weapon!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

An Ohio man is probably kicking himself for getting arrested — after assaulting his wife with his prosthetic leg during an argument at their home.

Richard Wilson did not put his best foot forward when he and wife Ronna got into the verbal dispute — which escalated to the point where he threw one of his artificial limbs at her, striking her in the head. She called 911, but before cops arrived, her hubby removed his other leg and hit her with that, injuring her wrist.

The 63-year-old suspect, who wasn’t wearing either of his prosthetics when officers arrived on the scene, denied committing any acts of violence.  (Sandusky Register)

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

#WTFasho , a , arrested , As , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , For , His , Leg , Man , Ohio , using , weapon

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading #WTFasho Ohio Man Arrested For Using His Leg As A Weapon!!!

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Serena Williams Covers ‘Vanity Fair,’ Talks Pregnancy &…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
DeMario Jackson Gives His Side Of The ‘Bachelor…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
This ‘L&HH’ Star Has Some Advice For Safaree…
 3 days ago
06.26.17
Report: Lil Kim Being Investigated After Robbery In…
 3 days ago
06.26.17
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards…
 3 days ago
06.26.17
Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot…
 3 days ago
06.26.17
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 3 days ago
06.26.17
Chance The Rapper Makes A Promise To Be…
 3 days ago
06.26.17
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 4 days ago
06.26.17
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 4 days ago
06.26.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 4 days ago
06.26.17
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 6 days ago
06.23.17
Photos