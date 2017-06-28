The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Can You Name 5 Hip-Hop Dances? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
The morning show’s new game, “Got 5 On It,” lead by Headkrack, has stumped many. But occasionally someone comes through and just rattles off answers with ease, like a boss. Taylor the intern did just that in this round of 5 On It, when Headkrack asked her to name 5 hip-hop dances. She was so quick, she caught literally everyone in the room off guard. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

June 28: This Day in Black Music History

June 28: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.


 

Photos