Can You Name 5 Hip-Hop Dances? [EXCLUSIVE]

The morning show’s new game, “Got 5 On It,” lead by Headkrack, has stumped many. But occasionally someone comes through and just rattles off answers with ease, like a boss. Taylor the intern did just that in this round of 5 On It, when Headkrack asked her to name 5 hip-hop dances. She was so quick, she caught literally everyone in the room off guard. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

