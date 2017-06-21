SharifDKingShow Kid Ink – “Lottery” (Video)

Kid ink has been busy lately with the release of his new 7 series EP & Tour. One of the songs that stood out on this EP is “Lottery” which Kid Ink has now dropped a visual for. Watch Kid Ink as he shares examples of how you should treat that special someone. Be careful how you treat the person you choice to build a life with. Peep Kid Ink in Vegas taking the necessary steps to make things better between him and his lady below.
