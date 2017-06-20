News
Home > News

Brooklyn Man Dies After A Threesome Gone Wrong

Find out the disturbing details.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

NYPD

Source: (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) / Getty

One night of passion turned into a lifetime of pain after a Brooklyn sexcapade turned deadly.

According to police sources, a threesome in Park Slope spiraled into a deadly attack with bats and knives after one of the participants began filming the illicit act. The brutal massacre left 20-year-old Manos Ikonomidis dead. He died of three stab wounds in the chest and back just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Earlier that day, Ikonomidis was engaged in a steamy sex session with an unidentified woman and 21-year-old Jack Doherty.

Cops say the ménage à trois in Doherty’s apartment came to a violent end when one of the guys started filming the tryst and the woman became irate. The New York Daily News reports that the woman contacted her boyfriend, who was not involved in the threesome, and alleged she’d been raped. Ikonomidis’ girlfriend received an ominous Instagram message saying, “your boyfriend f—-d up and will be taken care of.”

Sources say that surveillance cameras captured two white men and a black man chasing Ikonomidis with baseball bats as he tried to leave the building. A source added that the 20-year-old knocked on a nearby apartment and collapsed, leaving a bloody handprint behind. Building resident Carol Petersen told reporters, “It’s something out of a horror movie. It’s horrible. It’s a nightmare. He fell into her house, she opened the door, he was apologizing, ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.’ He says, ‘They hit me in the head, they hit my head with a bat.’ There was so much blood just gushing out of him.”

Ikonomidis allegedly asked her not to call 911. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, where he died of his injuries

Reports say that no suspects are currently in custody.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Brooklyn Man Dies After A Threesome Gone Wrong

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 1 hour ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 2 hours ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 3 hours ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 3 hours ago
06.20.17
DJ Khaled’s Electric Daisy Carnival Set Was A…
 3 hours ago
06.20.17
LL Cool J’s Daughter Italia Get’s Married [pics]
 5 hours ago
06.20.17
Remember The Time: Five Of The Dopest BET…
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Still In The…
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Young Thug Declares Himself The New 2pac
 1 day ago
06.19.17
B.o.B Talks Being An Independent Artist In a…
 3 days ago
06.18.17
D.R.A.M. is The Life of The Party at…
 3 days ago
06.18.17
Juvenile Jailed For $150,000 In Unpaid Child Support
 3 days ago
06.18.17
Dr. Dre Donates 10 million To Compton High…
 4 days ago
06.17.17
Say What? Kenya Moore Admits She Secretly Got…
 4 days ago
06.17.17
Photos