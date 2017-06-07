Entertainment
T.I. Tells Tiny And Tamar Braxton To Squash Their Beef

Tip is fed up with the diva drama.

T.I. has been pretty open with the public these days when it comes to his personal life — now he’s bringing Tiny‘s personal drama to the forefront.

As you may recall, Tip’s estranged wife and her former BFF Tamar Braxton have beef after Tiny congratulated Monica on guest starring on The Real, just days after Tamar was allegedly fired from the show. Tiny, who is the godmother of Tamar’s son Logan, took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish him a happy birthday:

 

Tiny noticeably didn’t mention Logan’s mom, Tamar in the post, which was enough for Tip to share his two cents. He commented under the pic, “Aight @majorgirl & @tamarbraxtonher now y’all both get off y’all diva sh*t & get on ya god mama sh*t. Y’all too damned grown for this sh*t now!!!!”

"Now y'all both get off y'all diva sh*t!" #TI wants #Tiny & #TamarBraxton to end their beef. (#TinyHarris #bfv #tip)

A post shared by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on

 

Tiny nor Tamar have responded to T.I.’s comment, which means that neither singer is ready to “get off the diva ish.” Hopefully, the ladies can squash their beef for the sake of the kids.

