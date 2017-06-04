JEFFREY CAMPBELL “THE EDUCATED RAPPER” OF UTFO HAS DIED AT AGE 54

The world of Hip Hop is heartbroken today with sad news. The legendary rap group UTFO reunited for the first time in over 20 years under sad circumstances. Jeffrey Campbell “The Educated Rapper” has passed away of from cancer at the age of 54 with his group members at his side at a hospital in Brooklyn, NY.
According to group member Kangol Kid’s via his social media pages:
With incredible sadness and greater regret, I am officially announcing that my UTFO brother Jeffrey Campbell aka “EDUCATED RAPPER” is rocking the mic in Heaven. This feeling I feel right now is so unfamiliar for I have NEVER lost a brother that I’ve done so much with. I’ve made history with this man. Only two other men (Doctor Ice and Mixmaster Ice) understand the loss I feel right now. We’re all we have left. Thank you E for taking this incredible ride with me. Hip-Hop Will NEVER forget your contribution…and I will never forget our journey. I love you and will forever miss us. ~Kang.
UTFO (which stands for Untouchable Force Organization), a popular rap group from the 1980s, that was mentored by R&B group Full Force and was best known for their legendary hit “Roxanne Roxanne”.
We extend our prayers to the family, friends and fans of The Educated Rapper, may he rest in peace.
From their 1987 hit Album LETHAL, “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me”
Bowlegged Lou/Full Force>Rest in peace Jeffrey Campbell aka The Educated Rapper of UTFO. I'm gonna be a Lil selfish with love & relief & say that Jeff waited for his UTFO & Full Force connection to be with him while he was alive Thursday when Mixmaster Ice flew to the Brooklyn NY hospital to be by Jeff's side,then sounded the alarm to a few. Kangol & Doc responded right away that Thursday nite to visit Jeff in a UTFO prayer reunion that made Jeff smile. The 1st time in 20 years EMD,Kangol,Doc & Mixmaster were together in the same space. Then I repping Full Force visited Jeff yesterday Friday with Mixmaster still by his side & i made Jeff smile with my dumb House Party voice then sang him happy early birthday while Jeff closed his eyes taking it in and Mixmaster letting tears flow as I kissed Jeff on the forehead. I think Jeff waited for us Thursday and Fruday to see him as his eyes saw all of us 1 last time before Cancer took his life today. Thanks for all the prayers for those of u that prayed. Jeff heard the prayers and took them with him to heaven to be in the better place with God.. Rest in peace Jeff Campbell aka The Educated Rapper. #Talented #RoxanneRoxanneAndMore #EMD #WeAllMadeHipHopMusicHistory #GreatIntelligentPerson
With incredible sadness and greater regret, I am officially announcing that my UTFO brother Jeffrey Campbell aka "EDUCATED RAPPER" is rocking the mic in Heaven. This feeling I feel right now is so unfamiliar for I have NEVER lost a brother that I've done so much with. I've made history with this man. Only two other men (Doctor Ice @officialdocice and Mixmaster Ice @mixmasterice) understand the loss I feel right now. We're all we have left. Thank you E for taking this incredible ride with me. Hip-Hop Will NEVER forget your contribution…and I will never forget our journey. I love you and will forever miss us. ~Kang.
This is a All Out Cry For Prayer! I just got the ok from family to go viral.. As I hold his hand, I need everyone's power in prayer, to pray for one of my best friends since 1979 & hip hop partner, Jeffrey Campbell.. Known to our World Wide fans as: The Educated Rapper MD or EMD 1/4 of the U.T.F.O. crew, which stands for: "Untouchable Force Organization" * He is extremely ill and not doing well.. Please help us pray for a Miracle Blessing.. #powerinprayer #prayer #UTFO #emd #educatedrapper #mixmasterice