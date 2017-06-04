JEFFREY CAMPBELL “THE EDUCATED RAPPER” OF UTFO HAS DIED AT AGE 54

Jeffrey Campbell “The Educated Rapper” has passed away of from cancer at the age of 54 with his group members at his side at a hospital in Brooklyn, NY.

The world of Hip Hop is heartbroken today with sad news. The legendary rap group UTFO reunited for the first time in over 20 years under sad circumstances.

According to group member Kangol Kid’s via his social media pages:

With incredible sadness and greater regret, I am officially announcing that my UTFO brother Jeffrey Campbell aka “EDUCATED RAPPER” is rocking the mic in Heaven. This feeling I feel right now is so unfamiliar for I have NEVER lost a brother that I’ve done so much with. I’ve made history with this man. Only two other men (Doctor Ice and Mixmaster Ice) understand the loss I feel right now. We’re all we have left. Thank you E for taking this incredible ride with me. Hip-Hop Will NEVER forget your contribution…and I will never forget our journey. I love you and will forever miss us. ~Kang.

UTFO (which stands for Untouchable Force Organization), a popular rap group from the 1980s, that was mentored by R&B group Full Force and was best known for their legendary hit “Roxanne Roxanne”.

We extend our prayers to the family, friends and fans of The Educated Rapper, may he rest in peace.

From their 1987 hit Album LETHAL, “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me”

God's will be done.. Peaceful Journey my brother.. Farewell & Salute.. R.I.P. Jeff #ripeducatedrapper #ripemd #UTFO A post shared by MIX MASTER ICE (UTFO) (@mixmasterice) on Jun 3, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

