Brandy Rushed to Hospital After Falling Unconscious on a Flight

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Primary Wave 11th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Singer Brandy Norwood was rushed to a LA hospital after falling into unconsciousness on a Delta flight.  Norwood was on a plane getting ready to take off from LAX to JFK when the singer fell ill.  Other passengers called for help and an ambulance came and treated her before the plane took off.  Norwood regained consciousness and was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

No word as to what made the singer sick but TMZ is reporting she is in stable condition.  Rumors recently were going around that the singer is pregnant but of course no confirmation on that.  Prayers up that everything is ok

