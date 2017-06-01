BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Arrivals

Rich Homie Quan Could Be Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
WADLEY, GA – Rich Homie Quan was arrested on Saturday (May 28) while on his way to a show in Wadley, Georgia, but what initially seemed like a benign event has quickly escalated into some serious charges. The burgeoning Atlanta rapper was found with weed and a stolen gun in his car. Although he is not being charged for the weapon, he is being slapped with charges of felony possession and intent to distribute, according to TMZ. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in a Georgia state prison.

While the amount of weed he was carrying has not been disclosed, in Georgia, carrying more than an ounce is enough to be considered felony possession. Quan is being held in Jefferson County Jail until his bond hearing on Friday (June 2).

  Kevin Gates is about to head to jail to start a six month sentence. Details below: According to Fox 13, a jury of six white women found the “2 Phones” rapper guilty yesterday after just two hours of deliberation. Kevin will spend 180 days in a Polk County jail and one-year probation, reportedly three times what prosecutors asked for from the judge. You’ll recall, the Baton Rouge rapper foolishly kicked 19-year-old Miranda Dixon in the chest during a performance at Rumors Night Club in Lakeland, Florida. He later said he kicked her because she kept grabbing his pants and ankles. The video of him kicking the woman went viral and he was charged with battery in September 2015. Kevin’s lawyer, Jose Baez (who represented Casey Anthony, sigh), tried to have the charges dropped under the Stand Your Ground Law, but that didn’t stick. Mr. Baez also accused the woman of lying about her injuries in order to get money. “Her credibility is to be questioned and you will not be able to beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt in this case believe her and that is why you should enter a verdict of not guilty in this case,” Mr. Baez said. READ MORE  

 

 

