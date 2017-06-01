Rich Homie Quan Could Be Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison

Via | HipHopDX

WADLEY, GA – Rich Homie Quan was arrested on Saturday (May 28) while on his way to a show in Wadley, Georgia, but what initially seemed like a benign event has quickly escalated into some serious charges. The burgeoning Atlanta rapper was found with weed and a stolen gun in his car. Although he is not being charged for the weapon, he is being slapped with charges of felony possession and intent to distribute, according to TMZ. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in a Georgia state prison.

While the amount of weed he was carrying has not been disclosed, in Georgia, carrying more than an ounce is enough to be considered felony possession. Quan is being held in Jefferson County Jail until his bond hearing on Friday (June 2).

