Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah, Tyler Perry And Lee Daniels

The comedian refuses to pick a side.

Posted 14 hours ago
Kevin Hart is staying clear of the battle between Mo’Nique and big time executives Lee Daniels, Oprah Winfrey, and Tyler Perry. If you let him tell it, “I am king positive, okay. So you know you’ll never get me to say nothing negative.”

TMZ caught up with the comedian in West Hollywood and got his opinion on Mo’Nique’s rant. Hart explained that he has nothing but love for Mo’Nique and her adversaries. “Mo’Nique is not only a friend, she’s like an auntie to me,” he said. “Same thing, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels, all good friends of mine as well. Oprah, another good friend of mine. I wish nothing but happiness for everybody.”

The Ride Along star said he hopes his friends can work things out. “Naturally, in life, things happen. There’s a positive in every negative, so it’s up to them to find it.”

Though Hart insists he never had an issue working with “Auntie” Mo’Nique, Daniels would speak differently. He and Mo’Nique’s beef went public when he said the Precious star wasn’t willing to play the showbiz game and she was making unreasonable demands.

With drama this intense, it’s no wonder Hart wants to stay clear. Everyone’s got to work! You can watch Hart’s full thoughts below.


 

 

