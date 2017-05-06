Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A Restraining Order Against Joseline Hernandez

is dead serious about keeping‘s newest baby mamaat a distance.

During a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Mimi furiously demanded Stevie to keep Joseline to away from their daughter Eva due to some ugly allegations she made about Stevie molesting Eva late last year. She called these claims “unfounded craziness” that led to child protective services coming to her home.

In an exclusive interview with Atlanta Journal Constitution, Mimi confirmed she has filed a restraining order against Joseline, and that it has nothing to do with Stevie and Joseline’s relationship. “I’m not angry. I’m not jealous,” Mimi told AJC. “People think this is a f***king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I don’t give a f*** about the show or what was said on it. There are things I can’t even speak about on the show.”

Though Joseline’s “Special Delivery” episode on VH1 suggests the “Puerto Rican” princess has matured since giving birth to her daughter Bonnie Bella, Mimi isn’t buying it. “That’s BS,” she said. “Someone who is a complete a**hole and has a baby doesn’t turn into a f***ing angel. Having a baby doesn’t change your character. It makes you a mother.”

In the past, she said she had asked Stevie J to keep Joseline away from her daughter and he has not complied. This is why she wants legal protection this time around.

“If he’s not going to protect my daughter, I will,” Mimi said. “If the shoe were in his foot, he’d do exactly what I’m doing. I don’t understand why he thinks this is okay. This is not okay with me in any respect.”

She is asking that Joseline stay at least 200 yards from Eva at all times.

SOURCE: Atlanta Journal Constitution | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: