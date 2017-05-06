Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For a Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Who doesn’t love Beyoncé in a sombrero?
Bey and Kelly Rowland hit up Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, CA for some Cinco de Mayo grub and perhaps some virgin margaritas. The restaurant is known for their plant-based Mexican cuisine – a perfect meal for the soon-to-be mommy of twins.
Both singers were snapped wearing sombreros while leaving dinner. Beyoncé paired hers with a pink patterned shirt, ripped blue skinny jeans, and a light floral jacket. Kelly, who was waiting in the car, wore a denim jacket over a white top.
Beyonce is reportedly in the third trimester of her pregnancy, with sources speculating the twins will join big sister Blue Ivy later this month. As expected, she and Jay Z have not revealed the sexes or names of the babies.
SOURCE: TMZ, Beylite | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
19 photos Launch gallery
1. T.I. #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
1 of 19
2. #CincinnatiSummerJam DJ Drama in the house!
Source:Instagram
2 of 19
3. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
3 of 19
4. Dae Dae x DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
4 of 19
5. Migos
Source:Radio One
5 of 19
7. TI #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
7 of 19
8. #cincinnatisummerjam Jade West
Source:Instagram
8 of 19
9. #Currentsituation
Source:Instagram
9 of 19
10. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNation
Source:Instagram
10 of 19
11. Migos #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
11 of 19
12. #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
12 of 19
13. #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
13 of 19
14. #CincinnatiSummerJam #BehindTheScenes
Source:Instagram
14 of 19
15. Wiz crew at #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
15 of 19
16. T.I.
Source:Radio One
16 of 19
17. 2 Chainz
Source:Radio One
17 of 19
18. DJ J Dough X Jeezy X DJ Dimepiece #CincinnatiSummerjam
Source:Instagram
18 of 19
19. Migos #CincinnatiSummerJam
Source:Instagram
19 of 19