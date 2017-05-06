Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For a Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

Who doesn’t love Beyoncé in a sombrero?

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in LA last night

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

 

Bey and Kelly Rowland hit up Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, CA for some Cinco de Mayo grub and perhaps some virgin margaritas. The restaurant is known for their plant-based Mexican cuisine – a perfect meal for the soon-to-be mommy of twins.

Both singers were snapped wearing sombreros while leaving dinner. Beyoncé paired hers with a pink patterned shirt, ripped blue skinny jeans, and a light floral jacket. Kelly, who was waiting in the car, wore a denim jacket over a white top.

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland celebrate Cinco de Mayo in LA – May 5

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

Beyonce is reportedly in the third trimester of her pregnancy, with sources speculating the twins will join big sister Blue Ivy later this month. As expected, she and Jay Z have not revealed the sexes or names of the babies.

SOURCE: TMZ, Beylite | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For a Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 11 hours ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 11 hours ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 12 hours ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 12 hours ago
05.06.17
T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her…
 1 day ago
05.06.17
Funkmaster Flex Breaks Down Into Tears While Making…
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 2 days ago
05.05.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Star Wars Quiz Graphic
Trending
Who Said It? Star Wars Quiz Edition! Test…
 3 days ago
05.04.17
Photos