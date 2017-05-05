Future Drops Mask Off Video and It’s Lit! See Here

Future just dropped the visual for Mask Off and he’s got us wanting to go to the theater to see this one on the big screen.

As if the song wasn’t hot enough now there’s a visual that mirrors the Ferguson riots and even features Amber Rose as Future’s leading lady. Check it out

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE NSFW



