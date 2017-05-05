Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?

The Junior Mafia O.G. is speaking out.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Superstar Nicki Minaj And Hip-Hop Artist Jeremih Perform For Fight Weekend After-Party At Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop In Las Vegas

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty


Funkmaster Flex has had the Internet in a frenzy on Wednesday after he went on a video rant claiming that Tupac shot himself.

The DJ was referring to the infamous 1994 Quad Studios assault. Flex said that Pac shot himself by mistake, after getting sprayed by the attackers. Flex also claimed in the video that ‘Pac was afraid of the actual culprits who shot him and instead chose to blame The Notorious B.I.G. and Sean “Diddy” Combs — which started the beef that ended both Big and Pac’s lives.

One of Biggie’s Junior Mafia comrades, Lil Cease, commented on the video rant sharing his perspective of what went down. But Flex, true to fashion, took a screenshot and posted it as if Cease was co-signing him. After catching the heat of the Internet, the former rapper took to Instagram to clear up any misconceptions that he’s co-signing Flex and his theories.

He captioned the post, “Put This BS To Rest!! I Would Never Speak Negative On Tupac Or Anybody Dead!! That’s Not Me At All.. This Is One Of The Reasons They Both Not Here Now Smh!!”

 

Lil Cease probably isn’t the only one that thinks Flex should should keep his mouth closed. Even T.I. called the legendary DJ out on social media.

Respect the legends.

Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

9 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

Continue reading Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 2 hours ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 3 hours ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 19 hours ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 21 hours ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 21 hours ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 22 hours ago
05.05.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 23 hours ago
05.05.17
Star Wars Quiz Graphic
Trending
Who Said It? Star Wars Quiz Edition! Test…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Watch: Joseline Hernandez Accuses Kim Kardashian And Kylie…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Drake Confirms Whether Or Not He Got A…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Chris Rock Gets Candid About His Divorce And Infidelity
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Mel B Files A Restraining Order Against Ex-Nanny
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Watch: Joe Budden Slams Lil Yachty As A…
 2 days ago
05.03.17
Photos