Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?

Funkmaster Flex has had the Internet in a frenzy on Wednesday after he went on a video rant claiming that Tupac shot himself.

The DJ was referring to the infamous 1994 Quad Studios assault. Flex said that Pac shot himself by mistake, after getting sprayed by the attackers. Flex also claimed in the video that ‘Pac was afraid of the actual culprits who shot him and instead chose to blame The Notorious B.I.G. and Sean “Diddy” Combs — which started the beef that ended both Big and Pac’s lives.

One of Biggie’s Junior Mafia comrades, Lil Cease, commented on the video rant sharing his perspective of what went down. But Flex, true to fashion, took a screenshot and posted it as if Cease was co-signing him. After catching the heat of the Internet, the former rapper took to Instagram to clear up any misconceptions that he’s co-signing Flex and his theories.

He captioned the post, “Put This BS To Rest!! I Would Never Speak Negative On Tupac Or Anybody Dead!! That’s Not Me At All.. This Is One Of The Reasons They Both Not Here Now Smh!!”

Lil Cease probably isn’t the only one that thinks Flex should should keep his mouth closed. Even T.I. called the legendary DJ out on social media.

Respect the legends.