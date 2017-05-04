Entertainment
Watch: Joseline Hernandez Accuses Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Of Jacking Her Style

The Puerto Rican princess says she's the real fashionista.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
ATL Premiere Of WE Tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


It’s always a good time when Joseline Hernandez stops by The Real — since she always keeps it extra real.

The outspoken reality star co-hosted the show on Wednesday and revealed that she’s tired of the Kardashians jacking her swag. When asked about wearing the same boots as 19-year-old Kylie Jenner, the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta vet said, “She copies me. Kim K. copies me, all of them copy me.”

But it didn’t end there. The Puerto Rican princess continued, “Because you know why? I’m gonna tell you where the real street style come from. The real street style come from the streets. The girls like me. The girls that don’t have that much money to be able to afford $2,000 boots. Let me tell you something, when I’m in Puerto Rico and in Miami and I was growing up, I didn’t have that much money to wear $12,000 boots. I’m gonna make it work out.”


Joseline ended the read, saying, “I’m a fashionista. I said it the other day, I don’t really ever make the blogs, but all the girls that make the blogs they copy off my stuff. I mean really, all the girls follow me. All the rappers, singers, and all the Instagram girls, they all follow me. This is what they wanna be.”

The new mom is not preaching a new concept. As the old saying goes: the influenced becomes the influencer.

Photos