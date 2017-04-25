Study’s Show That Long Sessions Of Cardio Aren’t Helping You Lose Weight!

Most doctors and health officials agree that doing cardio is good for you. But according to a new study, there’s a limit.

Researchers found that you don’t get a lot of extra benefit when you do more than 60 minutes of cardio per day – and your health might even suffer.

The scientists are urging people to avoid doing “chronic cardio” or getting stuck in a “cardio trap.”

Instead, they suggest changing things up and switching between cardio and high-intensity exercises like sprints or weightlifting. (Star2)

