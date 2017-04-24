Entertainment
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!

Along with other fun facts the rapper shares.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
H&M Studio : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Nicki Minaj made us take second looks in her “No Frauds” music video. With appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne and Remy Ma‘s alleged pal Rah Ali, you didn’t want to miss all the detailed visuals for this diss record.

One image that stood out was Minaj’s inked up arm.

Her tattoo of Chinese calligraphy hasn’t been translated until now. In a video Minaj posted on Instagram, she talks and poses with Chinese fans, one of them reveals what her tattoo means: “God will be with you” or “God Is With Me Always.” See below!

Minaj also shares that her high school nickname used to be Cookie. Many of her classmates would point out Cookie’s animated facial expressions and now the rapper is using the attributes to her advantage.

If you haven’t already, you can watch the hit artist bring her many personalities to life in the “No Frauds” music video below.

