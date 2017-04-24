Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five Years Of Marriage

Jesse Williams is about to be a single man. The actor and activist has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of five years, Aryn Drakelee-Williams. According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Williams filed this month due to “irreconcilable differences.”

A source added, “They’re trying to keep their split top secret and away from the public. They’ve actually been separated for awhile now.”

This comes as shocking news — there have been no rumors of a shaky marriage and they are one of most loved couples in Hollywood. In a 2009 interview he said, “I was a teacher when I met her, so she’s been with me through all the different facets of my career. She’s stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin.”

The two were in a relationship for five years before they got married. They have two kids together, their son, Maceo, and their daughter, Sadie. More information on Jesse’s split has yet to be revealed, but we’ll keep you updated as news surfaces.