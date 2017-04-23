Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Young Dolph – “Charlotte” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Young Dolph has lived out a series of events that happened during CIAA Weekend in Charlotte North Carolina. Young Dolph’s latest album consisted of music speaking on issues he has encountered with Yo Gotti. If you didn’t know, younfg Dolph’s SUV was shot up during CIAA weekend. Watch Young Dolph’s video which paints a clear picture of his Charlotte chronicles below.

 

 

Updated: CIAA FanFest, Day Parties & MethodMan!

21 photos Launch gallery

Updated: CIAA FanFest, Day Parties & MethodMan!

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Young Dolph – “Charlotte” (Video)

Updated: CIAA FanFest, Day Parties & MethodMan!

 

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

101.1 The Wiz , Charlotte , King Sharif 7 to 12 , King Sharif Got The Deets , Kings Only , Kings Only Ent , Mr 7 to 12 , Paper Route Empire , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Life , VIDEO , wiz loud , wiz nation , wiz nation cincy , young dolph

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 1 day ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 2 days ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 2 days ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 2 days ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 3 days ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 3 days ago
04.20.17
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 4 days ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 4 days ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 4 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 5 days ago
04.18.17
Photos