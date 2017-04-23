SharifDKingShow Young Dolph – “Charlotte” (Video)

Young Dolph has lived out a series of events that happened during CIAA Weekend in Charlotte North Carolina. Young Dolph’s latest album consisted of music speaking on issues he has encountered with Yo Gotti. If you didn’t know, younfg Dolph’s SUV was shot up during CIAA weekend. Watch Young Dolph’s video which paints a clear picture of his Charlotte chronicles below.

