Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back To Chicago

Even on his birthday, Chance the Rapper found a way to give back to his community.

The Coloring Book rapper turned 24 this past weekend and instead of getting wasted, he spent the special moment throwing a charity concert that benefited his nonprofit organization, SocialWorks.

With tickets ranging from $100 to $1200 (regular admission and VIP, respectively), his “Chance the Birthday” event at Chicago’s Studio Paris raised more than $100,000. Invites just went out last week, but according to the New York Daily News, the event was sold out.

We’re not surprised so many people came through, as the concert featured some of our faves, including Ludacris and T-Pain, not to mention Chance himself. Even Sesame’s Street‘s Big Bird made an appearance. For those who are unfamiliar with his nonprofit’s work, SocialWorks aims to “empower the youth through arts, education, and civic engagement.”

#chancethebirthday #chancetherapper #ludacris #chicago A post shared by Lizzie Suarez (@lizzie8494) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

Check out some footage above!