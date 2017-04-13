Uncategorized
Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Judge

The shooting was a targeted robbery involving other suspects, police say.

 

Chicago police arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles outside his home, NBC News reports.

Joshua Smith, who has a previous armed robbery conviction, went to authorities Wednesday to answer questions. After that meeting, detectives arrested Smith, 37, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said in a press conference that investigators have ballistics evidence that connects the gun used to kill Myles to a January robbery in which one person was shot.

On Monday, Myles’ female friend encountered the gunman first and was shot in the leg. Myles was shot multiple times when he came to help her.

Staples said robbery was the motive of the crime. She added that it was not a random attack but declined to identify the target. Investigators doubt that Myles, who presided over high-profile cases, was gunned down because he was a judge.

It was “a senseless crime,” Staples stated, adding that others were involved, though she did not say how many. She emphasized that this is an ongoing investigation.

