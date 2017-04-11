T.I. Shockingly Confirms His Separation From Tiny

T.I. is not usually one to share his personal business, but he’s finally opening up about what fans want to know—what’s really going on with him and Tiny

The king of the south stopped by Angie Martinez‘s radio show and got candid about his marriage to his wife of six years. He told Angie, “There is no beef [with Tiny], we good, we straight. Everyone else got the problem. We eat, we talk, we spend time together. She’s still one of the best friends I have in the world. I just make a better best friend than a husband.”

#PressPlay #TI opened up to #AngieMartinez about his marriage, and said that Tiny is one of his best friends in the world that he's ever had, but admits that he can be a better friend, than a husband. Via: @power1051 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 11, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Tip added, “Marriage is going to distract me and deter me from taking my family onward and upward. I don’t always have time to do the thoughtful things a husband does. It could be seen as selfish, but I have a hard time seeing something as selfish if it helps so many other people.”

T.I.’s comments comes just after his alleged new boo, Bernice Burgos, got in a Twitter spat with his estranged wife. It’s a sad day for love and hip hop.