Watch: Police Mistake Wyclef Jean For Armed Robbery Suspect In L.A.

Wyclef Jean is speaking out about the LAPD mistaking him for a West Hollywood armed robbery suspect. He was cuffed for six minutes after his “vehicle matched the description used in an armed robbery right around the same time, in the same neighborhood,” TMZ reports. Apparently, the singer was also wearing a red bandana, which matched the suspect description.
Allegedly, Wyclef was pulled over at around 1:30 A.M., along with two female passengers. “As for how he ended up in handcuffs — we’re told one of the women got out of the vehicle abruptly, and while talking to deputies … Wyclef reached toward his waistband. Deputies put on the cuffs for about soix minutes while they sorted this out. One of Wyclef’s passengers shot video of him blasting LAPD (it was really the Sheriff’s Dept.) for detaining him. We’re told ‘Clef and his passengers were released once deputies realized there were no women with the real suspect. As it turns out, that suspect was apprehended around the same time.”
Watch Wyclef respond to the madness in the video below. Luckily, things didn’t get too out of hand.
