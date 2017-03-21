News
Home > News

S.W.A.T. Team Kills Pregnant Woman, Sheriff Claims Boyfriend Used Her As A Human Shield

A Florida raid turns fatal.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

US-CRIME-POLICE-SHOOTING

Source: LAURA BUCKMAN / Getty


A pregnant 21-year-old, Alteria Woods, became another innocent woman killed by law enforcement. In Gifford, Florida on Sunday, Woods was caught in the crossfire of a shootout when a S.W.A.T team raided a “known drug house.”

According to deputies, officers went to the house to enforce a warrant against Woods’ boyfriend, Andrew Coffee IV, and his father, Andrew Coffee III, when the son started shooting at them. Three deputies started firing back and according to Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar, Coffee tried to use his girlfriend as a shield. Loar insisted, “Andrew Coffee IV cowardly was using her as protection.”

Woods’ family is still not getting the answers they need from law enforcement, however. Arlene Cooper, Alteria Woods’ aunt, vented, “I’ve never heard of this before. We don’t know what to do, no closure.” She continues, “I was in shock…four months pregnant.”

Many people gathered at the scene of the shooting on Sunday calling for justice and peace between Black communities and law enforcement. Such demonstrations reflect a recent push to uplift more Black women, girls, and femmes who suffer harm from law enforcement.

Cooper asserts, “I feel justice haven’t been done in this community, and something needs to be done.”

#SayHerName , Alteria Woods , Police , Raid , SWAT

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading S.W.A.T. Team Kills Pregnant Woman, Sheriff Claims Boyfriend Used Her As A Human Shield

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 4 hours ago
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 8 hours ago
‘Chips’ Cast Discuss The Rules Of Eating Booty
 1 day ago
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 3 days ago
Police Believe Kendall Jenner’s Home Burglary Was An…
 3 days ago
Meek Mill Is Making Another Wild Accusation About…
 3 days ago
Oh No: Is Dennis Rodman Trying To Get…
 3 days ago
Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have…
 3 days ago
Colin Kaepernick Is Out There Saving The World Again
 3 days ago
Internet Superstar Auntie Fee Has Died At 59
 3 days ago
11 Gags of the Week: Khia, Tamar And…
 4 days ago
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
 4 days ago
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Here’s What People Are Saying About Rick Ross…
 4 days ago
Gary’s Tea: How Iyanla Vanzant Went Too Far…
 4 days ago
Photos