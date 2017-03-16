Watch Wendy Williams Grill Tia Mowry-Hardrict About Tamar Braxton

Wendy Williams plays zero games when it comes to getting the scoop on some juicy celeb information.

On Thursday, Tia Mowry-Hardrict stopped by The Wendy Williams Show and the host got straight to the real tea. During a kitchen segment with Tia, Wendy asked, “So when you were at the airport and you ran into Tamar….” Before she could finish the question, Tia said, “I knew you were gonna do this. I know you all too well. Okay, what you wanna know?”

As you may recall, Tamar Braxton‘s former co-host on The Real is Tia’s twin, Tamera Mowry-Housley. Rumors began to spread that Tamar and Tamera had beef after the singer’s departure from the show last year — which she addressed on Wendy earlier this week. Tia continued, “We were on the same flight. Tamar was so kind, so nice. Her husband was so nice. Her son. It was great. I didn’t even have an escort when I got on the plane, but they had one. And they were like, ‘Come on Tia, come with us.’ And we were able to board to plane, together, and that was that.”

#PressPlay: #WendyWilliams just dove right in and asked #TiaMowryHardrict what happened when she and #TamarBraxton boarded the same flight! #TamaraMowryHousley #TheReal Via: @wendyshow A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 16, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Tia’s account of the run-in was way less shade filled than Tamar’s. Check out the clip above.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: