#SharifDKingLive Young M.A – “Hot Sauce” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
Young M.A leaks the newest of videos for her single “Hot Sauce.” M.A. takes over one of the hottest strip clubs in New York, Aces New York to show off the Hot Sauce. Take a look at the  Red Light Lifestyle and get a better understanding of what Young M.A.’s Life consist of. Watch Young M.A. in her jiggy wear showing out while throwing her money and having an enjoyable time with some of Aces New York’s Finest, below.

 

 

Nicki Minaj's all-pink latex photo shoot comes after Remy Ma started rumors that the Young Money rapper's "ass dropped." However, with these photos, everyone's favorite Black Barbie proves her booty is still top-notch. Not to mention, some of her sexiest yet. See for yourself!

 

Photos