Looks like the feud between Remy Vs. Nicki Vs. Meek Mill Vs. Foxy Brown and now add Safaree isn’t dying down anytime soon. It looks like everyone is stopping by the Wendy Williams show to get to the bottom of things.

Some things we know after this interview, Safaree introduced Nicki to Meek, and there is a certain amount of money he’s looking for, for all that ghost writing.

