Is Kanye West’s Ex Girlfriend Bitter Or Brilliant? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

8 hours ago

ronerussparr
Kanye West is currently married to Kim Kardashian, but he allegedly has an ex girlfriend that has released a poem in reference to his career and relationship with Kim Kardashian and God. One would say a contradicting assessment was made by one Jasmine Mans author, performer, poet, & teacher mentions a lyric from his song ‘Gold Digger’ “When he get on he leave yo ass for a white girl” referencing his current wife. West has been praised and slammed at many moments in his career, but in this specific audio clip we really want to know whether you think Jasmine Mans is Bitter or Brilliant?

