All The Savage Lines You Should Know From ‘shETHER’

It’s no surprise all of social media went into a frenzy once Remy dropped her Nicki Minaj diss ‘shETHER’. After Nicki and Gucci hopped on the track for ‘Make Love’ Remy had a few words for the Barbie rapper.

If you missed any of the shots fired, I got them all for you.

“Let’s be honest; you stole that line ’bout bitches being your sons

How you take my ’09 jail tweet and run?

Talking ’bout “bringing knives to a fight with guns,”

When the only shot you ever took was in your buns!”

“And I saw Meek at All-Star; he told me your ass drop

He couldn’t fuck you for three months because your ass dropped

Now I don’t think you understand how bad her ass got

The implants that you had put in her ass popped!”

“Left your day 1 ’cause you heard he was on some cheat shit

Then got with the dude that told you on some creep shit

But what happened to Omeeka? No, on some G-shit

Left him and took a pic with the dude he had beef with

And we all know it was a beef that you started

Pillow talkin out of your ass, man, this bitch retarded”

“Been through mad fools, you disloyal hoochie

Now all of a sudden you back with Drake and Tunechi?

After you said you sucked his dick, you back with Gucci

Who next, Puff, Deb or 50? You a A-list groupie!”

“Only time up touch a trigga’s when you fuck Trey Songz

Coke head, you cheated on your man with Ebro

I might leak the footage of you sniffin’ them ski slopes”

“You said you never fucked Wayne, how stupid I look, B?

You named yourself Nicki Lewinski, the mind of a rookie

‘Cause you was suckin’ his dick, and now he tired of your nookie

You claimed you never fucked Drake, now that’s when you took me”

“Stop talking numbers, you signed a 360 deal

Through Young Money, through Cash Money, through Republic

Which means your money go through 5 niggas before you touch it

Any video, promotions come out of your budget”

“She the one out here misleading the black girls

All these fake asses influenced by that girl?

Dying from botched surgeries, what a sad world

But before the butt job, you was a Sponge Bob

Suckin’ cock for records, captain of the cum squad”

“And I got a few words for the moms of the young Barbz

Guess who supports a child molester? Nicki Minaj

You paid for your brother’s wedding, that’s hella foul

How you spend money to support a pedophile?”

“I got trigger fingers, you got bitter fingers

You must think you Drake, and I’m Twitter fingers

VH1 watch this, you just got bodied by a Love & Hip Hop bitch”

Oh man…. If Nicki doesn’t respond within 24 hrs then it’s a wrap.

