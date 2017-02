Look’s like Remy is NOT here for the games. After Nicki Minaj took shots at Remy Ma on Gucci Mane new record “Make Love” Remy felt that she was not here for the games. In less than 48 Hours Remy shut it down with her Shether a diss to Nicki Minaj. Check it out below.

