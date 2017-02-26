Music & Entertainment
1 Dead 4 Injured At Boosie Badazz Video Shoot

56 mins ago

DJ J.Dough
Lil Boosie Press Conference

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

A man was killed and four other people injured early Saturday afternoon when shots were fired as Boosie Badazz & Baby Soulja were beginning to record a music video near the intersection where Moncrief Road, Myrtle Avenue and West 26th Street meet. One person was found dead about 1 p.m. in front of Holley’s Bar-B-Q. The Family has identified the man as Kyree Corley, 22. Two others were taken to UF Health Jacksonville by rescue personnel and two more by personal vehicles. 3 of those injured had minor injuries, but one was taken into surgery.

 

Photos