1 Dead 4 Injured At Boosie Badazz Video Shoot

A man was killed and four other people injured early Saturday afternoon when shots were fired as Boosie Badazz & Baby Soulja were beginning to record a music video near the intersection where Moncrief Road, Myrtle Avenue and West 26th Street meet. One person was found dead about 1 p.m. in front of Holley’s Bar-B-Q. The Family has identified the man as Kyree Corley, 22. Two others were taken to UF Health Jacksonville by rescue personnel and two more by personal vehicles. 3 of those injured had minor injuries, but one was taken into surgery.

