The Fights Is CANCELED

Hate to say I told you so, but I said it!

The celebrity boxing match between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will not be happening. The contract was left unsigned and Chris Brown’s manager is NOT having it.

Lets take it to twitter.

Chris brown manager call my manager last night sand said the fight is off and he's not signing contract. Don't ask me about the shit no more — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) February 20, 2017

I aint gon say he a bitch or he shook or nothing. I'm just gon say he don't wanna fight. simple. I can't force him to sign the shit. — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) February 20, 2017

Wasn’t he just saying how Chris Brown must be scared to fight him? Anyway, like I said before Chris is getting ready to be back performing in Vegas. He wasted enough time on this subject. We all can be finally done with it.

