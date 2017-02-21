JustAsh
The Fights Is CANCELED

3 hours ago

Chris Brown Performs in Concert in Oslo

Source: Nigel Waldron / Getty

Hate to say I told you so, but I said it!

The celebrity boxing match between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will not be happening. The contract was left unsigned and Chris Brown’s manager is NOT having it.

Lets take it to twitter.

Wasn’t he just saying how Chris Brown must be scared to fight him? Anyway, like I said before Chris is getting ready to be back performing in Vegas. He wasted enough time on this subject. We all can be finally done with it.

