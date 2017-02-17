JustAsh
Chris Brown Will Be Back On Stage Next Month

2 hours ago

justash
Drai's LIVE Kicks Off 2016 With Performance By Resident Artist Chris Brown At Drai's Nightclub In Las Vegas

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

I haven’t been to a Chris Brown show in a minute, and it looks like we don’t have to wait much longer! The singer and dancer has mended his relationship and will be back at Drai’s for residency. The artist was banned from the club last year, but it looks like Chris Brown’s team and Drai’s management has ended their beef and want to move forward. That’s what I like to hear!

“A source connected to Drai’s tells us Chris had a heart-to-heart recently with the management team and squashed their beef. We’re told a mutual friend set up the meeting — both sides wanted to move forward because there’s a lot of money at stake.

Chris has been a huge draw at Drai’s since starting a residency there in 2015.

…“We both value the relationship and look forward to having Chris back in front of his fans again.” His first show is set for March 18 … smack in the middle of March Madness and St. Patty’s Day weekend.”  – TMZ

Who’s ready to take a trip to Vegas?

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

 

Photos