It looks like in this pic Chris is saying “Who Me??!! I ain’t scared” lol do you believe Soulja Boy, because I don’t.

Can't believe this nigga scared to fight me sign the contract Bitch Ass nigga set up the boxing match 😂😂😂🤔 — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) February 19, 2017

He doesn’t stop there! He continues to say how him and Chris already had an altercation… allegedly he won.

I caught two fades in the streets since this whole beef shit and I won both fights I guess Chris must heard and got scared lol come on boy — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) February 19, 2017

Obviously he don't wanna fight 🙄 , so I'm gonna leave him alone. Beef over just tell him don't call my phone over a girl. That was 2nd time — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) February 19, 2017

Or maybe Chris is just trying to take the high road since his residency is back on in Vegas? I know thats what I would be focused on instead.

