Covergirl’s Cover Boy James Charles Dragged For Africa Comments

23 hours ago

Dior Beauty Celebrates The launch of Dior Addict Lacquer Stick in the presence of Peter Philips in LA

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty


Covergirl’s first male model, aspiring makeup artist James Charles, just went all the way there.

The brand ambassador, who has made headlines for breaking barriers as the company’s first spokesman, definitely still has some learning to do when it comes to geography, prejudice and humility.

On Wednesday, he Tweeted about his fears of getting Ebola on an upcoming trip to Africa. In the now deleted Tweet, he wrote:

It took him alllll damn day to apologize for the comments, and then when he finally posted today, he wrote a long rambling post that called the entire damn continent of Africa a “country.”

This child should definitely stay in school, as clearly he needs to learn a thing or two about geography and, more importantly, the distinctive cultures, thriving industries and bustling economies of the MANY countries of Africa. In addition, he should know that the countries in Africa affected by Ebola have also been declared free of the disease since early last year.

Covergirl issued a statement Thursday noting that his Tweet was not representative of the brand’s perspective, but that they “appreciate that he has issued an apology.”

Within minutes of the brand’s posting, hundreds of fans were leaving comments calling for him to be fired from his position as brand ambassador, but it seems like the company is standing behind him.

What do you think of their response?

