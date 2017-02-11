Music
Daya Looks To Have A Big 2017 & Beyond [VIDEO]

4 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Up and coming singer/songwriter Daya will be a artist to watch in 2017 and beyond. The singer was named to Billboard’s 21 under 21 list and released her debut album “Sit Still, Look Pretty” last year. Radio One’s Colby Colb talks to the Pittsburgh-native about her Gold selling debut album and more.

