Radio One Grammy Lounge: D.R.A.M. Talks Broccoli, Pets & More

23 mins ago

Nia Noelle
People counted D.R.A.M. out after his first big hit “Cha-Cha” was a tad bit jacked by Drake‘s “Hotline Bling.” That didn’t deter the Virgina-born artist and his latest single “Broccoli” featuring Lil Yachty is now 4 times platinum and Grammy nominated. Colby Colb sits with D.R.A.M. to talk about his success and a interesting tidbit surrounding his dog.

Colby Colb , d.r.a.m.

