Why Princess Love’s Accusations About Kanye West Are Probably Not True [EXCLUSIVE]

Why Princess Love's Accusations About Kanye West Are Probably Not True

9 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Princess Love, Ray J‘s wife, is speaking out about her hubby’s R&B career. She feels that Kanye West has blackballed Ray J because of that whole sex tape situation between him and Ye’s wife, Kim Kardashian.

But Headkrack and Da Brat aren’t sure her accusation has much weight to it, especially in the current music industry. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

