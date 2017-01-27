Fasho Celebrity News
Rapper Chief Keef Arrested

3 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Chief Keef was arrested last night (Thursday) and charged with robbery and assault in connection to a home invasion at the home of his former producer Ramsay Tha Great.

The Chicago rapper had been wanted for questioning after Ramsay posted a video on Instagram claiming the rapper and five friends stormed his house with assault rifles and jumped him. Police went to Keef’s house and arrested him and one other person.

Chief Keef is scheduled to kick off his Two Zero One Seven tour tomorrow night in New Orleans. (TMZ)

  • Chief Keef probably thought Ramsay wouldn’t snitch, but he was wrong.
  • Ramsay said after the attack that he was going to file charges against Keef and he did.
  • Ramsay also said that he doesn’t care if anyone calls him a rat.
Photos