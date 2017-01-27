Rapper Chief Keef Arrested

Chief Keef was arrested last night (Thursday) and charged with robbery and assault in connection to a home invasion at the home of his former producer Ramsay Tha Great.

The Chicago rapper had been wanted for questioning after Ramsay posted a video on Instagram claiming the rapper and five friends stormed his house with assault rifles and jumped him. Police went to Keef’s house and arrested him and one other person.

Chief Keef is scheduled to kick off his Two Zero One Seven tour tomorrow night in New Orleans. (TMZ)

