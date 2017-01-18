Plies Arrested For Driving Under The Influence!!! [VIDEO]

Lets say a prayer for Plies, he was arrested yesterday for driving under the influence according to TMZ
Law enforcement sources say they slapped on the cuffs after Plies was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence.
He was released on a $500 bond the same day.
Plies put up a video on his IG page saying he’s not drinking “No MFN MO”
