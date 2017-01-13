Black College Student Trolled His Racist Classmates When They Asked Him to Give Up His Seat

Andrew Potter, a student at Georgia Southern University became Twitter’s latest internet hero when he retold his story of standing up to a group of racist white classmates who asked him to give up his seat in class.
Potter began posting the story began on Wednesday, and it didn’t take long for Twitter to catch notice. This story, told through dozens of tweets, is undoubtedly the best thing we’ve read all week. Read the full saga, below:
He left class on Wednesday already looking forward to claiming his rightful seat the next day in class.
The next day, he resurfaced with an update, but warned his now thousands of fans that the resolution was a little less dramatic. We ate it up nonetheless.
In a world of trolls, it’s good to see that Potter decided to use his power for good. Hopefully the rest of the semester is smooth sailing from here on out.
SOURCE: Twitter