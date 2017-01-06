Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Fitness Expert Maria More Gives Tips On Developing Healthy Eating Habits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
1 reads
Leave a comment


Fitness expert Maria More talks about developing a foundation in nutrition when you’re trying to lose weight or get healthier. She talks about being honest with oneself when considering taking drastic leaps in changing our habits. Maria says, “you want to age like wine, not like milk,” and discusses the difference between sustained weight loss and trying different diets and teas in an attempt to look like celebrities or Instagram models.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maria also gives tips for people who want to start eating healthier, but have some hurdles to conquer in doing so- like people who go out to eat all the time, or have tendencies to eat based on their emotions, for instance. She talks about being patient with oneself in overcoming bad habits. Check out this exclusive video to for more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Dr. Collier On How The Holidays Can Actually Be The Healthiest Time Of Year [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: What Kanye West Needs To Do To Preserve His Health & Sanity [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Explains The Health Complications That Hospitalized Her [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]


Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Kid Cudi just entered rehab for depression and suicidal thoughts. Here are other celebrities who have struggled with mental health issues.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Black fitness experts , eating habits , fitness , fitness expert , healthy , Maria More

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 1 day ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 2 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 2 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 2 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 2 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 2 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 2 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 2 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 3 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 3 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 3 days ago
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 3 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 4 days ago
Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Finally Really Over?
 4 days ago