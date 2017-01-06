Fitness Expert Maria More Gives Tips On Developing Healthy Eating Habits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Fitness expert Maria More talks about developing a foundation in nutrition when you’re trying to lose weight or get healthier. She talks about being honest with oneself when considering taking drastic leaps in changing our habits. Maria says, “you want to age like wine, not like milk,” and discusses the difference between sustained weight loss and trying different diets and teas in an attempt to look like celebrities or Instagram models.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Maria also gives tips for people who want to start eating healthier, but have some hurdles to conquer in doing so- like people who go out to eat all the time, or have tendencies to eat based on their emotions, for instance. She talks about being patient with oneself in overcoming bad habits. Check out this exclusive video to for more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Dr. Collier On How The Holidays Can Actually Be The Healthiest Time Of Year [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: What Kanye West Needs To Do To Preserve His Health & Sanity [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Explains The Health Complications That Hospitalized Her [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues 11 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues 1. Lady Gaga once told Billboard about her depression, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life. I just want these kids to know that this modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That’s not human.” Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Adele once admitted that anxiety attacks keep her from playing large festivals and arenas. Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she suffered from social anxiety as soon as she started school. Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October for depression and suicidal thoughts. Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Lena Dunham is often open about her anxiety and OCD, once saying, “To those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression: I know it’s mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen. I’m glad I did.” Source:Instagram 5 of 11 6. After a stint in rehab for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, Demi Lovato discovered that she was manic depressive/bipolar. She told People, “I feel like I am in control now, where for my whole life, I wasn’t in control.” Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Kanye West reportedly felt suicidal after the death of his mother in 2007. Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Zayn Malik’s anxiety is often so crippling, it’s caused him to cancel shows. Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Britney Spears knows a thing or two about social anxiety, saying, “I’m not good in large groups, I just make everything awkward.” Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. The Rock talked to Oprah about his depression, saying, “I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and say, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be okay. It’ll be okay.'” Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Kerry Washington once spoke about her depression and unhealthy relationship with food and exercise in college, saying, “I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health.” Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues Kid Cudi just entered rehab for depression and suicidal thoughts. Here are other celebrities who have struggled with mental health issues.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!