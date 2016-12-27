Fasho Celebrity News
Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Dead At 60

22 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
2016 just won’t quit. Carrie Fisher is dead at age 60.

The Star Wars actress suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, said over the weekend that she was in stable condition, but a statement from her daughter this morning (Tuesday) has confirmed her death. It says, “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 [am PT] this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Though Fisher will be best remembered as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, her long résumé also included such films as Hannah and Her Sisters and When Harry Met Sally. (People)

