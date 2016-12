Surprise! Chance The Rapper & Jeremih team up for a new mixtape called “Merry Christmas Lil Mama.”

Well look what we have here! Out of nowhere, Chance The Rapper & fellow Chicagoan Jeremih decide to team up for a new holiday-themed mixtape “for Chicago” called Merry Christmas Lil Mama.

Laced with 9 tracks in total, the project finds Lil Chano & Jeremih reppin’ their hometown Windy City & spreading that holiday cheer over production from Zaytoven, Bongo The Drum Gahd, and more.

