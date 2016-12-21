Uncategorized
Tear Jerker Alert: Robin Thicke Attends His Dad’s Funeral [VIDEO]

1 day ago

Radio Blog
Opening Night at the 40/40 Club in Las Vegas

We all go through things in life that leave us saying why me.  We live through divorces, job loss, kids driving us crazy etc. etc.  But I don’t believe there is anything that can help prepare us for the loss of the one’s that gave us life.  Our parents.

Singer Robin Thicke had an emotional, heart wrenching break down at his fathers, Alan Thicke, funeral the other day in California.  see video below

Actor Alan Thicke was most notably known for his role on the television show “Growing Pains”.  He passed away allegedly of a heart attack after playing hockey with his younger son.

Our condolences and prayers continue for Robin Thicke and his family.

Robin Thicke Breaks Down At Father’s Funeral Attended By Dad’s Close Friends

